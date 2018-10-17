The Powerball winning numbers selected Wednesday are 3, 57, 64, 68 and 69 and the Powerball is 15. The jackpot is $378 million, coming up from $345 million earlier Wednesday.

The last Powerball winning jackpot was Aug. 11.

The $378 million isn’t the only monster jackpot this week, with Mega Millions climbing to $900 million.

The odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

