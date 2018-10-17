  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Morongo Valley, Police Chase

MORONGO VALLEY (CBSLA) – A murder suspect live streamed a police chase in Morongo Valley that turned into a deputy-involved shooting.

This video was posted to suspect, Roger Tindell’s, Facebook page early Wednesday morning.

Police said he stole the silver BMW he was in was armed, and had a woman in the car.

An FBI task force reports Tindell was also wanted for a double murder in Nevada.

Officers say after Tindell opened fire, deputies shot back. The 36-year-old was shot and is expected to be okay.

 

