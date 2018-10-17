Filed Under:Bar Fight, Donald Trump, George Lopez, Hooters

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A cellphone video has surfaced showing comedian George Lopez getting into an altercation at a New Mexico Hooters with a man reported to be a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

According to CBS 4 in Texas, the 15-second video recorded Sunday was posted by gossip news site TMZ. It starts with a man looking into his phone, saying, “Here comes my boy George” as Lopez appears to walk out of the restaurant. “Jorge Lopez!” the man says before the comedian asks, “Posting more bull****?”

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

 

Lopez then grabs the man’s phone as the alleged Trump fan says, “He’s a badass! Look at him! He wants to fight me!” Lopez says something unintelligible during the scuffle as he grabs the man’s neck.

“George wants to fight me!” the man says as the video ends.

A person close to Lopez told the site the man had been taunting Lopez the entire night, making pro-Trump comments and screaming “MAGA!”

On Wednesday, TMZ reported the man, aware of Lopez’s dislike of Trump, was only joking with his references to the president. He said that Lopez took away the his phone at one point and started filming his own crotch but failed to record. The man said that after Lopez returned the phone, he tried to cut the tension by telling Lopez, “On the count of three, say ‘Make America Great Again.'” He said that’s when the video starts.

The site reported police are looking into the altercation.

Lopez, a Mexican-American raised in the San Fernando Valley, has not been shy about his disdain for the president. In July, he pretended to urinate on Trump’s battered star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he regularly mocks the president and his administration on his social media accounts.

This story has been updated.

Comments (81)
  1. Richard Moore says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    What is this article about? Did something happen?

    Reply Report comment
    1. Georani Jay says:
      October 17, 2018 at 6:08 am

      Is this assault?

      Reply Report comment
  2. Johnny Reb says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    George Lopez💩 is an NPC 👌

    Reply Report comment
    1. MarkReynolds (@MarkLibertoWSJ) says:
      October 16, 2018 at 10:50 pm

      The Trump supporter, a young Hispanic man it appears joins many I see in San Diego who also SUPPORT TRUMP – they can not stand the illegal immigration either!

      Reply Report comment
      1. Georani Jay says:
        October 17, 2018 at 6:13 am

        We are always surprised when Latinos support Trump, but this is only because of endless Democrat lies that say women, minorities, and gays don’t support Trump. But in reality, I am a gay Trump supporter. My mom supports Trump. I talked to a Honduras immigrant to the USA the other day who supports Trump. There is an entire “real world” the Democrats have tricked us into not seeing.

  3. Marty E Owdelly says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Proof why we need to build that wall !!!! keep ’em out !!!

    Reply Report comment
  4. Valerie Alvarez says:
    October 16, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    sick of hearing this losers name

    Reply Report comment
  5. Kathleen Armstrong says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    If Lopez put a hand on the man charges should be filed.

    Reply Report comment
  6. Tommy Hoss (@TommyTheHoss) says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Yea, typical George…what an entitled, temper-tantrum tossing, steaming pile of GEORGE.

    Reply Report comment
  7. Gil Vietor says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    I like how taunting is viable to use violence, does that work when Georgie Porgie is taunting us?

    Reply Report comment
  8. Craig Worrall says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Grapefruit face.

    Reply Report comment
  9. Ross Kaske says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Washed up has-been. No comedian respects him, complete hack. Hater AND loser!

    Reply Report comment
  10. Oderus Orungus (@OderusOrungus) says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    What a tool. Takes a kidney transplant donated from his beautiful and giving wife, so he regains his health and no longer has to to 3-4 times a week for dialysis, then….. DIVORCES HER!!!

    Reply Report comment
    1. MarkReynolds (@MarkLibertoWSJ) says:
      October 16, 2018 at 10:46 pm

      Wow…did not know that!

      Reply Report comment
      1. William Cannaday says:
        October 16, 2018 at 11:15 pm

        pile of dung

    2. NealWV (@NealWV) says:
      October 16, 2018 at 11:19 pm

      True, I lost all respect for him after that disgraceful act. He didn’t need Her anymore and decided he could do better now that he’s rich and healthy.

      Reply Report comment
    3. Jay Kerouac says:
      October 17, 2018 at 10:53 am

      George Lopez is a steaming pile of unadulterated s***.

      Reply Report comment
  11. Paul Trott says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Foul mouth blowhard had a toddler tantrum, sold his house and was moving to Mexico when Trump got elected. Then he realized what the F he was saying.
    Suddenly no Mexico for George. No siree.

    Reply Report comment
  12. Bill Giolando says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:59 am

    a true Russian bot Lopez is #NPC

    Reply Report comment
  13. Robert James says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Just another Demokrat mini-mob attack on America.

    Reply Report comment
  14. Harold Riley says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:34 am

    So wait, is Lopez a Mexican or an American? The liberals at a law school this year stated that the hyphenated American stuff was created by whites to marginalize non whites and so shouldn’t be used by students or faculty. What is the LA Times so behind the times?

    Reply Report comment
  15. TechGuy20 (@TechGuy1965) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:13 am

    Unless thats only part of the video, there is not a word about politics. Bad headline, click bait.

    Reply Report comment
  16. The Theatrical Meteorologist of Florence (@Rain_On_Canvas) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:51 am

    It turns out, that the San Fernando valley contributes more criminals to California than Mexico does.

    Reply Report comment
  17. Alan J.P. (@ajp345_) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:56 am

    “Anti-racists” say there’s a RACE problem. They say it’ll be solved when non-Whites pour into ALL & ONLY White nations and “assimilate” to get a brown mixture.

    They say only White nations have this RACE problem; they say non-White nations are fine.

    If I object to my own genocide these “anti-racists” say I am a naziwhowantstokillsixmillionjews.

    They say they’re anti-racist. What they are is anti-White.

    Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-White.

    Reply Report comment
  18. Alba Gomez says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:16 am

    Funny how the dems don’t like it when they are confronted in public. Doesn’t even sound like this guy “got up in his face” as so many congress critters on the left are advocating. No rules for me but not for thee should be the dems motto.

    Reply Report comment
  19. rytwinger says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:29 am

    Try that with me Jorge, you’ll be sucking some teeth for weeks….You loud mouth leftist fa990ts are going to soon get the civil war you mistakenly desire….You won’t be happy perverts.

    Reply Report comment
  20. Bruce Harwell says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:31 am

    Leftists dish it out, but they can’t take it. They resort to violence when confronted.

    Reply Report comment
  21. Doug Wallace says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:59 am

    Apparently, George Lopez doesn’t like Mexicans

    Reply Report comment
  22. Jeff Smith says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:03 am

    I thought Lopez was moving out of the USA. One more liar, I guess.

    Reply Report comment
  23. Jeb Charleston says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:24 am

    George Lopez is lucky the guy whose throat he grabbed was not trained in martial arts, or Lopez would be dead today. The defense move against a frontal choke hold is absolutely devastating, can easily kill the attacker.

    Reply Report comment
  24. Mark Smith says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:49 am

    Please GEorge, PLEASE grab my cell phone…you will be celebrating the Day of the Dead early😂

    Reply Report comment
  25. David Puddy says:
    October 17, 2018 at 6:11 am

    MAGA…. these socialist leftist who like to dish it out can’t take a little push back from someone that won’t back down. MAGA!!

    Reply Report comment
  26. Morris65 (@MorrisJ65) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 6:11 am

    To paraphrase Rico/Little Ceasar (Edward G. Robinson)…”They can dish it out but they just can’t take it!”.

    Reply Report comment
  27. Frank Muller says:
    October 17, 2018 at 6:45 am

    Maxine said to confront them in ressaronts.

    Reply Report comment
  28. Maryann Lima says:
    October 17, 2018 at 6:45 am

    Eff Lopez, that washed up hasbeen, Every time one of these so called celebs see that they are irrelevant today, they gotta do something anti-trump to get their name out into the media. They need a new 15 minutes of fame…

    But that crowd is getting smaller and smaller and smaller, as Trump does more and more things, that are making this country great again. More and more people are walking away from the party of violence and criminals.

    Reply Report comment
  29. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    October 17, 2018 at 6:46 am

    George Lopez has never been funny. I don’t understand how he sells one ticket. I do understand how Comedy Central paid him a lot to make horseshttt tv specials. Because that liberal channel tried to cater to hispanics. They picked the most unfunniest throatiest wetbakkk they could find. He steals most of his material from Venezuelan dictator speeches and tries to rewrite it as his own.

    Reply Report comment
  30. Robert Braaten-Grant says:
    October 17, 2018 at 6:49 am

    I’ve seen George’s house. It’s got sky high walls. Strong locks on even stronger doors. How, he can be against The Wall is beyond me. Trump just signed a bill allowing artists and writers to keep even more of their money from Record and Movie corporations. Thanks to Trump. He and his writers get to keep more of their money and get a new law to protect them. He is just another Hollywood Hypocrite.

    Reply Report comment
  31. Al Gorythem (@BrotherRainbow) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Lopez: FauxAmerican.

    Reply Report comment
  32. Thomas Vann says:
    October 17, 2018 at 7:14 am

    Can we please stop fostering the idea that George Lopez is a comedian? Has he ever done anything remotely humorous?

    Reply Report comment
  33. hooked62 (@hooked62) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I thought George moved to Canada??

    Reply Report comment
  34. Sandy Johnson says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:02 am

    So it looks like funnyman Lopez is a bully. Makes sense.

    Reply Report comment
  35. Justin Cole says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Another stupid Mexican.

    Reply Report comment
  36. John Woodstone says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:09 am

    It sounds like George Lopez was getting the Ted Cruz/Sarah Sanders treatment in the restaurant.

    Reply Report comment
  37. Terri Patillo says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:13 am

    George Lopez is a pig.

    Reply Report comment
  38. Robin M. (@spice_guy) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:15 am

    The only thing funny about him is his nose.

    Reply Report comment
  39. Banafsheh Zand says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:18 am

    George Lopez should stick a cork in that insincere whine! Loser millionaire!

    Reply Report comment
  40. Pete Collesano says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:31 am

    fascinating how the left doesn’t like being harassed at a restaurant.

    Reply Report comment
  41. Mitch Haase says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:34 am

    George Lopez is that has been who steals jokes from comedians.

    Reply Report comment
  42. Thom Covenant says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Pretty sure that he’s not a comedian any more, update the headline.

    Reply Report comment
  43. Frankencooler says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Lopez is a radical leftist POS who deserves to be taunted. Winning.

    Reply Report comment
  44. Rocco Henderson says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Liars or builders? Mobs or jobs? ….voting GOP this time.

    Reply Report comment
  45. Randle P McMurphy (@RandlePMcMurphe) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:00 am

    George can use his popularity and platforms to spread all his hate. Those of us who don’t want to see it – are sometimes forced to. George however, can’t tolerate being exposed to others views he doesn’t like. Sorry Jorge – maybe you WISH people lined up for 2 miles to get into your shows, but many many people still love our President. The more dirtbags like George Lopez attack him, the more we want to show our support. Please Vote!!

    Reply Report comment
  46. Denise Hall Strong says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I guess the left doesn’t like it when we retaliate and play by their rules.

    Reply Report comment
  47. Just some guy (@ewgrif) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:08 am

    TDS is a real thing.

    Reply Report comment
  48. Don McCoy says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:10 am

    LOL! Glass Jaw Leftists…can dish it…not take it. HILARIOUS that George Lopez goes slumming at Hooters.

    Reply Report comment
  49. Stefan Martin says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I really wish that guy knocked out Lopez-. Lopez had NO RIGHT touching anyone.

    Reply Report comment
  50. Scott (@Scott48220321) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:20 am

    I wasn’t only a lifelong Democrat, but come from generations long Democrats. Yet, in 2020, I shall simply pull the all Republican vote handle at the voting-booth. The Democrats are now a vile and disgusting Party that I can’t wait to distance myself from as far as humanly possible.

    #WalkAway

    Reply Report comment
    1. Michael Ganey says:
      October 17, 2018 at 10:47 am

      WOW! I am 71 years old and voted for the best man for the President ( or Women) ! Know from what I have learned about the Republican party they are not the party of Ike and i don’t even thing that they are Americans ( may be anything to win) ! If you are part of the Republican party I don’t care what you are running for I will not vote for you, because your party does not belong in American Society!

      Reply Report comment
  51. Clegg Jensen says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Deliver the entitled La Raza grease ball to the Saudi Arabia consulate for interrogation.

    Reply Report comment
  52. budwize (@budwize) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:51 am

    George Lopez has had no act for years (except his annoying pandering to his nearly all mexican audience who love his “we’re Mexicans and you’re not” BS). Now he bashes Trump and that’s given new life to his stupid excuse for a comedy act. Own it George, it just makes it easier for the rest of us to see you as the racist POS you really are.

    Reply Report comment
  53. Jess Sain (@Red_Ruffansore) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Dopey Lopey is all mopey cause he lost all his hopey and changy. MAGA MoFo

    Reply Report comment
  54. Coy Coleman says:
    October 17, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Jose Lopez and Carlos Mencia can go away now. Their 5 minutes is up.

    Reply Report comment
  55. Mark Mach says:
    October 17, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Added Lopez to my list of performers NOT to support. Hey, it adds up. He wasn’t that funny anyway.

    Reply Report comment
  56. Dan Purcell says:
    October 17, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Comedian??? Says who, that other loser liberal blow hole, Colbert?

    Reply Report comment
  57. Tina Long says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    he cannot handle only one man taunting when Cruz had several taunting him,,,Dems cannot handle what they give out

    Reply Report comment
  58. James "Buddy" Bertling (@Buddy127) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    “A person close to Lopez told the site the man had been taunting Lopez the entire night, making pro-Trump comments and screaming “MAGA!””

    Please explain to readers how making pro-POTUS comments is taunting.

    Reply Report comment
  59. Planet Golfish Brain (@PlanetGoldfish) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    And turnabout begins. The left has been sucker punching long enough and they are about to be experience payback, tenfold.

    Reply Report comment
  60. DarthDiggler (@DarthDiggler) says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    George Lopez is a washed up has been. This is the most air time he has had all month. 🙂

    Reply Report comment
  61. James Durkin says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Just who is George Lopez, and why should I care?

    Reply Report comment
  62. Tina Smith says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    ok yes, if George put his hands on this guy without consent, then it is defined as assault and he could be charged. But if this guy spent the entire night taunting and harassing Lopez, he needs to get a life too. Why can’t people just leave people the hell alone. So what, Lopez is a loser, big deal. It’s not like taunting him is going to suddenly make him change his view. I try to stay away from people that (over)react to people of opposite opinions, its safer for them. Nothing is served by looking for trouble, you’re more than likely to find it.

    Reply Report comment
  63. beefrank says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Maxine Waters’ words applied to the Left. How’d you like ’em apples?

    Reply Report comment
  64. Chris Shepard says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Force Georgle Lopez to house all the Honduran and Guatemalan refugees! Let’s see how much he likes uncontrolled immigration afterwards!

    Reply Report comment

