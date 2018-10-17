STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A cellphone video has surfaced showing comedian George Lopez getting into an altercation at a New Mexico Hooters with a man reported to be a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.
According to CBS 4 in Texas, the 15-second video recorded Sunday was posted by gossip news site TMZ. It starts with a man looking into his phone, saying, “Here comes my boy George” as Lopez appears to walk out of the restaurant. “Jorge Lopez!” the man says before the comedian asks, “Posting more bull****?”
WARNING: Video contains strong language.
Lopez then grabs the man’s phone as the alleged Trump fan says, “He’s a badass! Look at him! He wants to fight me!” Lopez says something unintelligible during the scuffle as he grabs the man’s neck.
“George wants to fight me!” the man says as the video ends.
A person close to Lopez told the site the man had been taunting Lopez the entire night, making pro-Trump comments and screaming “MAGA!”
On Wednesday, TMZ reported the man, aware of Lopez’s dislike of Trump, was only joking with his references to the president. He said that Lopez took away the his phone at one point and started filming his own crotch but failed to record. The man said that after Lopez returned the phone, he tried to cut the tension by telling Lopez, “On the count of three, say ‘Make America Great Again.'” He said that’s when the video starts.
The site reported police are looking into the altercation.
Lopez, a Mexican-American raised in the San Fernando Valley, has not been shy about his disdain for the president. In July, he pretended to urinate on Trump’s battered star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he regularly mocks the president and his administration on his social media accounts.
This story has been updated.
What is this article about? Did something happen?
Is this assault?
George Lopez💩 is an NPC 👌
The Trump supporter, a young Hispanic man it appears joins many I see in San Diego who also SUPPORT TRUMP – they can not stand the illegal immigration either!
We are always surprised when Latinos support Trump, but this is only because of endless Democrat lies that say women, minorities, and gays don’t support Trump. But in reality, I am a gay Trump supporter. My mom supports Trump. I talked to a Honduras immigrant to the USA the other day who supports Trump. There is an entire “real world” the Democrats have tricked us into not seeing.
Proof why we need to build that wall !!!! keep ’em out !!!
sick of hearing this losers name
If Lopez put a hand on the man charges should be filed.
Yea, typical George…what an entitled, temper-tantrum tossing, steaming pile of GEORGE.
I like how taunting is viable to use violence, does that work when Georgie Porgie is taunting us?
Grapefruit face.
Washed up has-been. No comedian respects him, complete hack. Hater AND loser!
What a tool. Takes a kidney transplant donated from his beautiful and giving wife, so he regains his health and no longer has to to 3-4 times a week for dialysis, then….. DIVORCES HER!!!
Wow…did not know that!
pile of dung
True, I lost all respect for him after that disgraceful act. He didn’t need Her anymore and decided he could do better now that he’s rich and healthy.
George Lopez is a steaming pile of unadulterated s***.
Foul mouth blowhard had a toddler tantrum, sold his house and was moving to Mexico when Trump got elected. Then he realized what the F he was saying.
Suddenly no Mexico for George. No siree.
a true Russian bot Lopez is #NPC
Just another Demokrat mini-mob attack on America.
So wait, is Lopez a Mexican or an American? The liberals at a law school this year stated that the hyphenated American stuff was created by whites to marginalize non whites and so shouldn’t be used by students or faculty. What is the LA Times so behind the times?
Unless thats only part of the video, there is not a word about politics. Bad headline, click bait.
It turns out, that the San Fernando valley contributes more criminals to California than Mexico does.
“Anti-racists” say there’s a RACE problem. They say it’ll be solved when non-Whites pour into ALL & ONLY White nations and “assimilate” to get a brown mixture.
They say only White nations have this RACE problem; they say non-White nations are fine.
If I object to my own genocide these “anti-racists” say I am a naziwhowantstokillsixmillionjews.
They say they’re anti-racist. What they are is anti-White.
Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-White.
Funny how the dems don’t like it when they are confronted in public. Doesn’t even sound like this guy “got up in his face” as so many congress critters on the left are advocating. No rules for me but not for thee should be the dems motto.
Try that with me Jorge, you’ll be sucking some teeth for weeks….You loud mouth leftist fa990ts are going to soon get the civil war you mistakenly desire….You won’t be happy perverts.
Leftists dish it out, but they can’t take it. They resort to violence when confronted.
Apparently, George Lopez doesn’t like Mexicans
I thought Lopez was moving out of the USA. One more liar, I guess.
George Lopez is lucky the guy whose throat he grabbed was not trained in martial arts, or Lopez would be dead today. The defense move against a frontal choke hold is absolutely devastating, can easily kill the attacker.
Please GEorge, PLEASE grab my cell phone…you will be celebrating the Day of the Dead early😂
MAGA…. these socialist leftist who like to dish it out can’t take a little push back from someone that won’t back down. MAGA!!
To paraphrase Rico/Little Ceasar (Edward G. Robinson)…”They can dish it out but they just can’t take it!”.
Maxine said to confront them in ressaronts.
Eff Lopez, that washed up hasbeen, Every time one of these so called celebs see that they are irrelevant today, they gotta do something anti-trump to get their name out into the media. They need a new 15 minutes of fame…
But that crowd is getting smaller and smaller and smaller, as Trump does more and more things, that are making this country great again. More and more people are walking away from the party of violence and criminals.
George Lopez has never been funny. I don’t understand how he sells one ticket. I do understand how Comedy Central paid him a lot to make horseshttt tv specials. Because that liberal channel tried to cater to hispanics. They picked the most unfunniest throatiest wetbakkk they could find. He steals most of his material from Venezuelan dictator speeches and tries to rewrite it as his own.
I’ve seen George’s house. It’s got sky high walls. Strong locks on even stronger doors. How, he can be against The Wall is beyond me. Trump just signed a bill allowing artists and writers to keep even more of their money from Record and Movie corporations. Thanks to Trump. He and his writers get to keep more of their money and get a new law to protect them. He is just another Hollywood Hypocrite.
Lopez: FauxAmerican.
Can we please stop fostering the idea that George Lopez is a comedian? Has he ever done anything remotely humorous?
I thought George moved to Canada??
So it looks like funnyman Lopez is a bully. Makes sense.
Another stupid Mexican.
It sounds like George Lopez was getting the Ted Cruz/Sarah Sanders treatment in the restaurant.
George Lopez is a pig.
The only thing funny about him is his nose.
George Lopez should stick a cork in that insincere whine! Loser millionaire!
fascinating how the left doesn’t like being harassed at a restaurant.
George Lopez is that has been who steals jokes from comedians.
Pretty sure that he’s not a comedian any more, update the headline.
Lopez is a radical leftist POS who deserves to be taunted. Winning.
Liars or builders? Mobs or jobs? ….voting GOP this time.
George can use his popularity and platforms to spread all his hate. Those of us who don’t want to see it – are sometimes forced to. George however, can’t tolerate being exposed to others views he doesn’t like. Sorry Jorge – maybe you WISH people lined up for 2 miles to get into your shows, but many many people still love our President. The more dirtbags like George Lopez attack him, the more we want to show our support. Please Vote!!
I guess the left doesn’t like it when we retaliate and play by their rules.
TDS is a real thing.
LOL! Glass Jaw Leftists…can dish it…not take it. HILARIOUS that George Lopez goes slumming at Hooters.
I really wish that guy knocked out Lopez-. Lopez had NO RIGHT touching anyone.
I wasn’t only a lifelong Democrat, but come from generations long Democrats. Yet, in 2020, I shall simply pull the all Republican vote handle at the voting-booth. The Democrats are now a vile and disgusting Party that I can’t wait to distance myself from as far as humanly possible.
#WalkAway
WOW! I am 71 years old and voted for the best man for the President ( or Women) ! Know from what I have learned about the Republican party they are not the party of Ike and i don’t even thing that they are Americans ( may be anything to win) ! If you are part of the Republican party I don’t care what you are running for I will not vote for you, because your party does not belong in American Society!
Deliver the entitled La Raza grease ball to the Saudi Arabia consulate for interrogation.
George Lopez has had no act for years (except his annoying pandering to his nearly all mexican audience who love his “we’re Mexicans and you’re not” BS). Now he bashes Trump and that’s given new life to his stupid excuse for a comedy act. Own it George, it just makes it easier for the rest of us to see you as the racist POS you really are.
Dopey Lopey is all mopey cause he lost all his hopey and changy. MAGA MoFo
Jose Lopez and Carlos Mencia can go away now. Their 5 minutes is up.
Added Lopez to my list of performers NOT to support. Hey, it adds up. He wasn’t that funny anyway.
Comedian??? Says who, that other loser liberal blow hole, Colbert?
he cannot handle only one man taunting when Cruz had several taunting him,,,Dems cannot handle what they give out
“A person close to Lopez told the site the man had been taunting Lopez the entire night, making pro-Trump comments and screaming “MAGA!””
Please explain to readers how making pro-POTUS comments is taunting.
And turnabout begins. The left has been sucker punching long enough and they are about to be experience payback, tenfold.
George Lopez is a washed up has been. This is the most air time he has had all month. 🙂
Just who is George Lopez, and why should I care?
ok yes, if George put his hands on this guy without consent, then it is defined as assault and he could be charged. But if this guy spent the entire night taunting and harassing Lopez, he needs to get a life too. Why can’t people just leave people the hell alone. So what, Lopez is a loser, big deal. It’s not like taunting him is going to suddenly make him change his view. I try to stay away from people that (over)react to people of opposite opinions, its safer for them. Nothing is served by looking for trouble, you’re more than likely to find it.
Maxine Waters’ words applied to the Left. How’d you like ’em apples?
Force Georgle Lopez to house all the Honduran and Guatemalan refugees! Let’s see how much he likes uncontrolled immigration afterwards!