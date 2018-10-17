  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gardena

GARDENA (CBSLA) — A man was killed in a solo rollover crash in Gardena early Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver was going north on Normandie Avenue at about 2 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a wrought-iron gate. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

It’s not clear if speed, drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

Normandie between Gardena Boulevard and 168th Street was closed in both directions for the police investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s