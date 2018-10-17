GARDENA (CBSLA) — A man was killed in a solo rollover crash in Gardena early Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver was going north on Normandie Avenue at about 2 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a wrought-iron gate. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

It’s not clear if speed, drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

Normandie between Gardena Boulevard and 168th Street was closed in both directions for the police investigation.



