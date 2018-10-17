STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding an inmate who escaped from the Malibu-Lost Hills L.A. County Sheriff’s Station, where he was a “trustee” worker.

Edis Gonzales-Lopez, 19, was last seen Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. when he climbed the station wall and fled. He is a male Latino, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of his escape. He is known to visit the Pacoima area.

Gonzales-Lopez was arrested in September for burglary.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LASD’s Major Crimes Bureau at (562)946-7893, or submit a tip anonymously at (800)222-TIPS (8477).