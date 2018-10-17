LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wednesday is the Dodgers’ last chance to have its hometown crowd cheering them on as they face off with the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The best-of-seven series was evened out at two games apiece after Tuesday night’s 13-inning game ended in a 2-1 victory, thanks to some heroics from Cody Bellinger that included a swan dive to catch a leadoff hit in the 10th inning and a single in the 13th inning to bring Manny Machado home.

The five-hour, 15-minute game was the second-longest NLCS game by time, behind Game 5 of the 1999 series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves which took 5:46.

The Dodgers won’t have any time to take stock of the victory. Game 5 starts at 2:05 p.m. at Dodgers Stadium, and Clayton Kershaw will start – possibly his last as a Dodger, with his contract up at the end of the season. The Brewers will start Wade Miley.

