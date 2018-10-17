LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Chargers Owner Dean Spanos could be second-guessing his decision to move his franchise to Los Angeles.

Sources told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham Wednesday that the Chargers have had serious difficulty selling Stadium Seat Licenses (SSLs) for the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood,, which the Bolts will share with the thriving L.A. Rams when it opens in 2020.

According to Wickersham, the team has had to downgrade its revenue goal for the Inglewood stadium by more than 60 percent, from about $400 million to about $150 million.

The issue was discussed during NFL owner meetings in New York this week, Wickersham said.

When asked about it Wednesday by reporters, according to ESPN, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded:

“We were out of the market for a long time. We have to earn our way back with our fans. We have to build that relationship back with our fans and make sure that we do it right. Both teams are committed to that and it will be something that we will have to work at over time. They both have very exciting teams and that will be helpful also. All of those things will come together over the next two years.”

The Chargers have been playing the past two seasons at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson after leaving San Diego under tenuous circumstances following the 2016-17 season. The move came after the Chargers spent more than a decade unsuccessfully trying to negotiate a financial package for a new stadium with the city of San Diego.

SSLs, also commonly known as Personal Seat Licenses (PSLs), give fans the right to purchase a season ticket for a specific seat in the stadium.

On Wednesday, the Chargers released the ticket prices that will come with SSLs for the Inglewood Stadium. The team will be offering 26,000 seats priced between $50 and $90, which can be reserved with an SSL of $100. The most expensive seats, priced at $150, can be reserved with an SSL of $3,000.

Season tickets are expected to make up 75 percent of the available seats in the new stadium, the Chargers said.

“Each decision throughout this process has been made with the fan in mind, and we think the pricing announced today reflects this fact,” Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement. “When you look at the pricing levels for general seating, you can confidently say there is a season ticket opportunity for just about everyone. I think this model also reflects our view that it’s not just about pricing for one person. A family of four should be able to buy season tickets for the entire family and not need a second mortgage to do so.”

Season tickets for SSLs at the new stadium will go on sale beginning next week.