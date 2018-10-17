PASADENA (CBSLA) – Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan has been named the 2019 grand marshal of the Rose Parade.

The acclaimed singer, songwriter and philanthropist will ride in the 130th Rose Parade, which will feature the theme “The Melody of Life,” and join in the pre-game celebration of the 105th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1.

Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny made the announcement Wednesday.

Khan’s legendary career has spanned more than 40 years with hits such as “I Feel For You,” “I’m Every Woman” and “Through the Fire.”

Following the announcement, Khan said on social media she was honored by the selection.