TORRANCE (CBSLA) – A 7-year-old Torrance boy’s dream of following in his father’s footsteps came true as he was sworn in as a police officer.

Drake Walker was diagnosed in August with an aggressive and inoperable cancerous tumor on his brain stem, according to the police department.

Drake, whose father James Walker is a sergeant with the Torrance Police Department, was sworn in as an honorary police officer during a City Council meeting.

A GoFundMe has been set up for those who want to donate to the Walker family.