Filed Under:Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels

President Trump introduced a new nickname for Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who claims she had an affair with him, calling her “horseface” in a Tuesday tweet about a federal judge throwing out her defamation lawsuit against him.

RELATED: Judge Tosses Stormy Daniels’ Defamation Suit Against Trump

In the tweet, Mr. Trump says he will now “go after” Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who he referred to as “3rd rate.” He also says Daniels knows nothing about him and is “a total con.”

In response, Daniel’s lawyer Avenatti tweeted that Mr. Trump is “a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States.” Daniels also tweeted in response, saying Trump is has demonstrated a hatred of women in his tweet. “Game on, Tiny,” she said.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero dismissed Daniels’ suit on Monday in Los Angeles.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Mr. Trump in 2006. She sued him in April after he said a composite sketch of a man she said threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about their alleged affair was a “con job.”

In dismissing the suit, the judge said Mr. Trump’s tweet was a “hyperbolic statement” against a political adversary.

Avenatti had already vowed to appeal and said he’s confident the ruling will be reversed. Daniels’ lawsuit over a $130,000 hush-money deal involving former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is still pending.

Daniels later responded to the president's comments directly, slamming Mr. Trump for his "incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control" on social media. "Game on, Tiny," she teased at the president.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
