SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A person was found murdered in a motel in Santa Ana Tuesday morning.

The victim was discovered dead from an apparent homicide sometime before 7 a.m. in a room at the Sunshine Village Motel located at 1427 East First St., according to Santa Ana police.

There was no word on the exact manner of the victim’s death or whether any suspects had been identified.

The victim’s name and gender were not immediately disclosed.