REDLANDS (CBSLA) – A 48-year-old man riding a moped was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Redlands Tuesday morning near the 10 Freeway.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the intersection of Orange Street and Colton Avenue.

According to Redlands police, the moped was traveling east on Colton Avenue when it was struck by an unknown vehicle.

After hitting the moped, the vehicle entered the westbound 10 Freeway and sped away, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and then rushed to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died. His name was not released.

There was no immediate description of the suspect vehicle or its driver.

Anyone with information should call police at 909-798-7681.