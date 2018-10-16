OAKLAND (CBSLA/CBS SF) – A man was caught on camera jumping over a barrier at the tiger exhibit at the Oakland Zoo over the weekend.

CBS San Francisco reports the man claimed to have dropped something and ignored warnings by a zoo worker that he was stressing the tiger.

The video shows the tiger springing off its perch and inching closer to the fence, appearing ready to pounce.

The man then scrambles back over the fence. He was not injured, according to CBS SF.

The zoo released the following statement Tuesday to CBS SF:

“The Oakland Zoo meets and exceeds safety requirements set by state, federal, and AZA accreditation standards,” the statement read. “We hope that all of our visitors act responsibly, and don’t attempt to put themselves in potentially unsafe situations. We thank the Zoo guests that reacted to this individual’s actions when it occurred and alerting us.”

There are two barriers between zoo visitors and the tigers kept inside the exhibit: a 42-inch-tall wooden deck railing to keep the public back from the enclosure and a 25-foot-high chain-link fence to keep the tigers in, CBS SF reports.

Zoo officials say even specially trained animals experts aren’t allowed in the tiger’s enclosure.