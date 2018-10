LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was found shot to death in Harvard Heights, near Koreatown.

Gunfire was reported near 21st and Manhattan in Harvard Heights at about 11:30 p.m. Monday night, and when police got to there, witnesses flagged them down and pointed out a man on a sidewalk.

The man, who had been in his late 30s to early 40s, had been shot to death.

Witnesses told officers they saw a light-colored sedan drive away from the scene immediately after the shooting.