GRAND TERRACE (CBSLA) — Tragedy on a rainy freeway. CHP says an off-duty firefighter was killed by a suspected drunk driver while trying to keep others safe.

It was dark out and raining early Saturday morning when they drove up to the crash.

Other drivers passed by, but Wykin Harris was compelled to pull over and help.

He got out on the 215 in Grand Terrace and used a flashlight to direct traffic around the wreckage near Iowa Avenue.

“I told him I was getting scared and he gave me a kiss and said this was his job,” said Wykin’s fiance Tanisha Moss.

She says he was always the hero. A protective father and a proud 20-year veteran firefighter and dozer operator with the US Forest Service in San Bernardino.

“We had just taken a vacation to Vegas because he was in Oregon fighting fires for 16 days,” said Moss.

And moments after making it back into town when he was busy being a good Samaritan CHP says a suspected drunk driver slammed into Wykin on the freeway.

He also hit another driver who pulled over, and both of their cars.

Later, at the hospital, Tanisha learned that she lost the love of her life.

“It’s just so selfish,” she said through tears.

The couple was planning a move this week and they were set to marry next month.

His heartbroken family won’t get to see him make those milestones but they’ll always see him exactly as he was.

“He was a hero,” said Moss.