STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the $14.35 million settlement reached earlier this year with the family of a man mistakenly killed by a deputy during a standoff.

The money will be given to the widow, mother and children of Frank Mendoza, who was killed in August 2014 just outside his Pico Rivera home. L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies had descended on the home in search of armed parolee Cedric Ramirez, who had shot at deputies before hiding behind Mendoza’s home on the 9000 block of Rosehedge Drive. Deputies entered the home looking for Ramirez to find the Mendoza, his wife and two children inside, but they exited without telling the family how to leave.

Ramirez ended up coming into the home and taking Mendoza’s wife Lorraine Munoz hostage, it was reported at the time. As the 54-year-old grandfather tried to exit through his front door, a deputy shot him in the head and leg, killing him.

The family’s attorney Garo Mardirossian said the settlement is a record for the county. In May, the county agreed to pay nearly $12 million to the wife a man stuck and killed by a cruiser while the deputy was texting.

The deputy who killed Mendoza is still employed by LASD but is not assigned to field duty.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)