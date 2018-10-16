ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A man died early Monday after he was found stabbed near an Anaheim karaoke bar.

The man was found at about 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Lincoln Avenue, near OK 501, a karaoke bar. It’s not clear if the man was stabbed inside the bar, or outside, police said.

“We don’t know if it was a random encounter, or if the suspect and the victim were acquaintances, it’s too early to tell at this point,” Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

The man had been taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say they have no suspects in custody and they would like to speak to any witnesses who many have seen what happened.