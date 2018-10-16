  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Costa Mesa, Dental Office, Military Veterans

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A dental office in Costa Mesa will offer free services to veterans and current armed forces members during an event in November.

OC Healthy Smiles announced on Facebook Tuesday that service members will receive a free cleaning, extraction or filling on Nov. 16.

“As a thank you to all armed service members and veterans, Dr. Nguyen will be performing FREE cleanings, extractions, or fillings for veterans who don’t have access to dental care,” the office stated.

Reservations are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the office located at 1202 Bristol St. #140 in Costa Mesa.

Those who wish to participate can register by calling 714-545-0484 or emailing sch@ochealthysmiles.net. Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

