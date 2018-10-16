LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After being shut out Monday night by the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to even out the National League Championship Series Tuesday night.

Rich Hill will start for the Dodgers against fellow left-hander Gio Gonzalez, the first time he’ll take the mound since Oct. 8, when he started Game 4 of the Dodgers NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

In that series-clinching game, Hill pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowed two runs and four hits, struck out three and walked five.

As for Gonzalez, he was the starter in Game 1 of the NLCS, allowing one run and one hit in two innings, striking out one and walking one in a game they won 6-5.

The Dodgers are making one change certain to make fans happy. Austin Barnes will be the catcher, replacing Yasmani Grandal, manager Dave Roberts said. Grandal was one for four with three strike outs Monday, and had his third passed ball of the series, drawing boos from the crowd of 52,793.

“He had a tough night and obviously the fans voiced their opinion,” Roberts said. “They’re passionate. They want to win. They want the best out of all of us, especially in the postseason.

“So I know it’s not personal. And I think it’s just one of those things that they were just as frustrated as we all were.”

The Dodgers had played 50 postseason games at Dodger Stadium since they were last shut out there, when Hall of Famer Steve Carlton and Al Holland combined on a seven-hitter in the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 victory over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the 1983 NLCS.

