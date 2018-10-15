LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested in a shooting which left his ex-girlfriend seriously wounded in the South Angeles neighborhood of Westmont early Monday morning.

A 19-year-old woman was shot at about 3:20 a.m. in the area of 90th Street and Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds to her upper body. She is in serious condition.

The suspect, a man in his mid-30s, was arrested a short time later, LAPD said.

He is expected to be booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. His name was not immediately released. No weapon was located.

There was no immediate word on a motive in the shooting.

