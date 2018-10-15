  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Tustin

TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Monday after a large tree fell on her car in Tustin.

Firefighters were called to a technical rescue the 14000 block of Red Hill in Tustin at about 9:15 a.m, where they found a large eucalyptus tree had crashed into the driver’s side of a gray Toyota sedan.

One woman was in the car, authorities said. Her age is not known.

Gusty winds overnight and into the morning have been bringing down trees and causing power outages all over Southern California. A Red Flag warning is in effect for most of the region.

