LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If tech tycoon Elon Musk gets his way, there could soon be a Tesla-branded tequila.

Tesla filed a trademark application last week for “Teslaquila,” which it described as a “distilled agave liquor.”

Musk announced on Twitter on Oct. 12 that the product is in the works. He also posted an image of what the bottle will look like, complete with a red label emblazoned with Tesla’s logo.

Tequila by Tesla was teased as a Twitter joke by Musk on April Fool’s Day this year.

There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Musk has been involved in a string of incidents the last few months which have caused the stock of his company Tesla to plunge and some to question his mental stability.

“Great guy, sometimes smokes some pot in interviews,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joked when asked by City News Service about Musk during a news conference, referring to an incident earlier in September when Musk smoked marijuana with comedian Joe Rogan during a podcast interview.

RELATED: Elon Musk Smokes Pot In Joe Rogan Interview; Tesla Shares Tumble

The two-hour interview, which is available on YouTube, shows Musk and Rogan talking about technology, samurai swords and other topics, including marijuana.

When Rogan pulled out what he described as a joint comprised of tobacco and marijuana, Musk asked, “I mean, it’s legal, right?”

“Totally legal,” Rogan replied as Musk reached for the joint. Rogan added, “How does it work? Do people get upset at you if you do certain things?” Musk shrugged in response.

Tesla’s shares went down as much as 9 percent the next day and closed down 6 percent.

When asked if he was concerned Musk’s recent behavior could jeopardize the city’s projects it is pursuing with his companies, Garcetti expressed support of Musk.

“I’ve been greatly impressed with what Elon has produced. He’s always somebody whose pushing the boundary, literally in space, underground and on land — all three dimensions, as well as the virtual one,” Garcetti said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)