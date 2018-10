SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on a roadway in San Gabriel Monday morning.

The collision occurred sometime before 6:40 a.m. on Valley Boulevard between Del Mar and New avenues.

According to San Gabriel police, a passerby discovered the body. It is unclear exactly when the victim was struck, police said. Investigators were on scene.

Valley Boulevard was shut down in both directions as of 8 a.m.