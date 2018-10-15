(Hoodline) – Looking for the Los Angeles brewery of your dreams? We’ve found a lineup of spots worth checking out. Here are the newest places to visit the next time you’re in search of a brewery near you.

Imperial Western

800 N. Alameda St., Downtown

Photo: Imperial Western Beer Company/Yelp

First up is Imperial Western — a brewery named after the legendary Southern Pacific train of the 1930s. The business says it marks “a new era of imbibing and dining for commuters at Union Station,” offering a wide selection of in-house brewed craft beer, from IPAs and stouts to lagers and sours.

The space features pool tables, shuffleboard and an outdoor patio, along with bar bites like house-smoked mussels, fish tacos and fried chicken.

Imperial Western is off to a promising start with four stars out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Bob G., who reviewed the brew spot on Oct. 5, wrote, “The space is beautifully preserved. Thank you Cedd Moses and 213 Hospitality for creating a showcase for the California Spanish Mission Revival meets Art Deco original architecture. … Good beer menu. Have not yet decided my favorite.”

“Great service, beautiful space, tasty food and good prices,” shared Yelper Dana W. “We’ve been waiting for a great restaurant and bar at Union Station forever. Did I mention that they have happy hour?”

Imperial Western is open from 4–11 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.–midnight on Thursday, and 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Brews Brothers

5140 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

PHOTO: robin w./YELP

Brews Brothers is a bar and brewery featuring a rotating selection of domestic and international craft beers, like Sierra Nevada’s 2018 Octoberfest, Mother Earth Cali Creamin’ and the Haunted House — a hoppy Belgian-style dark ale brewed with Tettnang, Chinook and Saaz hops. (See the full assortment here.)

Hungry? On the dining menu, expect to find artisan sandwiches, charcuterie and small plates such as grilled cheese bites with harissa dipping sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp, Brews Brothers has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Courtney T., who reviewed the new brewery on Oct. 4, wrote, “The owners are super cool and very friendly, the food was incredible (apps, sandwiches, salads and cheese plates) and they have such a great selection of craft beer (and some ciders)!”

And Yelper Drew M. wrote, “Beautiful space, great location and cool staff/crowd. Pool, shuffleboard and a rotating list of beers — this place is extremely cool.”

6th & La Brea Brewery & Restaurant

600 S. La Brea Ave., Hancock Park

Photo: 6th & La Brea Brewery & Restaurant/Yelp

6th & La Brea is a brewery, cocktail bar and New American spot that comes courtesy of award-winning brewer Noah Regnery and chef Jihee Kim, per its website.

Expect to find a forward-thinking menu featuring dishes like short rib fries, buffalo cauliflower, scallop crudo and Korean-fried chicken with sweet chili sauce.

Round out your experience with one of the spot’s signature craft brews such as Bavarian-style hefeweizen, Mid-City nitro stout and 6th Street Session IPA. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 122 reviews, 6th & La Brea has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Nicole V., who visited the new spot on Oct. 1, wrote, “Wonderful, kind service and delicious food/drink! Unfortunately the beer we wanted was sold out; hopefully they brew more, but the nitro I got instead was solid.”

“This place is a great neighborhood hang!” added Yelper Tamara E. “Just swung by for a beer and stayed for way more. … I ordered a Peachside Pale and a Les Incompetents Fraise and they were both yummy!”

6th & La Brea Brewery & Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.–midnight on Thursday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday.