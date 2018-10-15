STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The day before Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander announced he was leaving his post to work in the private sector, he held an $800 per plate fundraiser.

The Los Angeles Times reported Englander held Wednesday’s event at San Antonio Winery “to raise money for his officeholder account — a fund that city politicians use to pay for food, travel, office supplies or other expenses tied to their official duties.”

On Thursday, Englander announced he was leaving as the representative for L.A. District Council 12 to become vice president of Oak View Group, a sports and entertainment advisory, development and investment company.

The paper called the move “especially surprising,” given the timing.

“It looks like he’s squeezing the last drop out of donors that he can get, before he doesn’t have that kind of access to them,” former City Councilwoman Ruth Galanter told the paper.

“Recently, I was presented with an amazing opportunity in the private sector to work with some of the most brilliant and well-respected leaders in their industry. While I didn’t seek this out, sometimes tremendous opportunities find you,” the Englander told CBS2 News in a statement.

A spokesman for Englander told the Times the councilman sent a letter to donors after his announcement offering them full refunds.

Englander said he will be stepping down at the end of 2018.