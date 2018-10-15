SUNLAND (CBSLA) — A 22-year-old woman who disappeared six days ago in Sun Valley has been found safe.

Los Angeles police reported Monday that Sahara Eve Von Fisher was located in good condition and her family had been notified.

Fisher had last been seen on the evening of Oct. 9. In the 9600 block of Stonehurst Avenue, near her family’s home. Her mother told CBS2 she had gone out for a jog, left her wallet and cell phone behind, and did not return home.

“She’s very kind and helpful,” Sahara’s mother told CBS2 Saturday. “She may be a bit gullible. She may be a bit trusting because she thinks that all people function from that type of spirit and that’s her spirit.”

The exact location where she was found and why she went missing were not disclosed.