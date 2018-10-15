LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two married Los Angeles police officers have been criminally charged with not taking proper care of their dog.

Jason David Azpeitia, 43, and Sharon Anne Azpeitia, 42, of West Covina face one felony count each of cruelty to an animal and two misdemeanor counts of failure to license, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office reported Monday.

On Jan. 9, according to the DA’s office, the couple’s elderly Labrador was found by a neighbor wandering a West Covina street in the rain showing signs of severe neglect. Charges were filed against them Sept. 13.

If convicted as charged, they face a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

It was not immediately clear if their status with the police department had been effected by the charges. The DA’s office also did not disclose whether the dog had been removed from the couple’s care.

The two were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in West Covina. The L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control is investigating.