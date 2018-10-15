(CBS News) — The Saudi government is preparing to say that the death of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the result of an interrogation by Saudi operatives that went wrong, two sources close to the Saudi kingdom tell CBS News. Khashoggi vanished after entering a Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, igniting a global firestorm over the circumstances of his disappearance.

Saudi officials are expected to claim that the mission was initiated to interrogate Khashoggi, a frequent critic of the government, not to kill him.

The admission would mark a departure from the kingdom’s repeated insistence that it had no knowledge of what happened to Khashoggi, who was picking up paperwork needed to marry his fiancée. CNN first reported that the Saudis were planning to admit Khashoggi died in the consulate.

As recently as Monday morning, Saudi leaders were still not admitting any wrongdoing. President Trump tweeted Monday morning that he had spoken by phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and that the king “denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened” to Khashoggi. Speaking to reporters later in the morning, Mr. Trump suggested Khashoggi may have been murdered by “rogue killers” operating outside the authority of the Saudi government.

Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened “to our Saudi Arabian citizen.” He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer. I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2018

The Saudis also initially claimed Khashoggi left the consulate on his own accord. Surveillance footage from cameras surrounding the consulate showed Khashoggi entering the complex but did not show him leaving.

The Turkish government believes Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate, and his body removed in suitcases or boxes. Turkish officials have also said they have audio and video recordings of Khashoggi’s interrogation.

Turkish officials have said that two private planes carrying 15 Saudi operatives flew to Turkey and the men were seen arriving at the consulate shortly before Khashoggi entered the compound. Surveillance footage showed two vehicles leaving several hours after Khashoggi arrived. The New York Times reported that a top forensic and autopsy expert was among those who traveled to Turkey.

On Monday, a team of Saudi and Turkish investigators entered the consulate in Istanbul to inspect the diplomatic compound. Saudi King Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed to cooperate in the investigation.

International pressure on the Saudi government has been steadily increasing since Khashoggi’s disappearance. Lawmakers in Washington have warned of sanctions against the Saudi leadership and said arms deals with the kingdom could be terminated. Saudi Arabia is the largest purchaser of U.S. weapons, accounting for nearly one-fifth of U.S. global arms sales.

Khashoggi had been one of the most prominent critics of the Saudi government under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He left the country last year and was living in self-imposed exile in Washington, where he used his platform as a contributor to the Washington Post to question the Crown Prince’s stated commitment to reforms.

— Kyle Atwood

