Filed Under:Lakewood, Walmart

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for the family of an infant who was found abandoned in a Walmart restroom last week.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 8, a boy was discovered by a customer abandoned in a men’s public restroom at a Walmart located in at 2770 East Carson St.

capture51 Infant Abandoned in Lakewood Walmart, Parents Sought

(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

He was estimated at between 12 and 15 months in age, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

He was described as African-American, weighing about 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The infant has not yet been identified and the child’s parents or guardians have not yet been found, the sheriff’s department reports.

Surveillance footage of a man of interest in the case has been released. The man in question is seen driving away from a Walmart in a beige or gold colored 2000 or 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 877-710-5273.

