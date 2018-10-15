  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Power Outages, Red Flag Warning, SoCal Edison, Windy Weather

FONTANA (CBSLA) — Thousands of Southern California Edison customers are without power Monday as Santa Ana winds rake Southern California.

SCE confirmed 21,000 customers have been hit by power outages, with 11,000 in Los Angeles County alone. The utility says none of the outages are part of the preemptive shutoffs they warned customers about.

The outages were not definitively confirmed to be caused by the wind, but SCE said they were probably weather related.

Wind gusts also brought down trees throughout the region, the worst in Fontana, where a tree came down on a car and sent one person to the hospital. Another tree was also reported to have come down in Sylmar, blocking two lanes on Gladstone at Hubbard.

Red flag warnings and high wind advisories are in effect for most of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, due to the strong winds, low humidity and warmer temperatures.

