LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police continue to search Monday for a 12-year-old girl who went missing almost a week ago.

Claudia Bravo was last seen near the 100 block of West 69th Street in Los Angeles last Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. Her family says she has not been seen or heard from since last Tuesday.

She is described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound Hispanic girl. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information about Claudia can call the Newton Division Watch Commander at (323) 846-6553.