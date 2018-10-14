BREAKING:13 Hurt In Bus Crash On 405 Freeway In North Hills
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A deputy this weekend made headlines after sharing her bag of Doritos with a wayward pig in San Bernardino County.

The sheriff’s department says deputies with the Highland station responded to a loose pig described as the size of a “mini-horse.”

When they arrived, one of the deputies shared her bag of chips with the pig to guide it back home.

Click below to watch!

