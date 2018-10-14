SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A deputy this weekend made headlines after sharing her bag of Doritos with a wayward pig in San Bernardino County.
The sheriff’s department says deputies with the Highland station responded to a loose pig described as the size of a “mini-horse.”
When they arrived, one of the deputies shared her bag of chips with the pig to guide it back home.
Click below to watch!
View this post on Instagram
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls… 🐖 Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" 🐷🐴 running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag 😋. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all 🤷♀️🤷♂️