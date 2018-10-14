LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Detectives have named a person of interest following the discovery of the human remains of as many as three people at a home in Littlerock.

Detectives are seeking Jesus “Chuy” Guzman, a previous resident of the location, for questioning regarding the grisly discovery.

The home is located in the 30900 block of 106th Street, officials said.

Guzman, 34, is Latino with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla (CA license 6SCD663).

Officials warn that Guzman is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are asked not to attempt to apprehend or detain him.

Detectives are asking anyone who might know where Guzman is — or has been recently — to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call “L.A. Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477). You may also contact the Crime Stoppers website.