LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.

The crash near Manchester Avenue prompted the closure of several lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol says a white pickup truck side-swiped the motorcyclist around 3 a.m. Sunday. The driver fled the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.