Filed Under:Attempted Sexual Assault, Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man in Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a 5-year-old girl near a school, police said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. Thursday to the area of Orange Avenue and 20th Street in response to an “unknown trouble” call, and where bystanders had detained Steven Garcia until police arrived, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“Once on the scene, officers determined the detained suspect, a male adult, attempted to sexually assault a 5-year-old female juvenile,” according to a news statement.

The Long Beach Post reports the Long Beach Unified School District has a campus at the corner of Orange and 20th where students from Jefferson Middle School have been temporarily attending classes, but the incident didn’t occur on school property.

Garcia was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Long Beach City Jail, in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

