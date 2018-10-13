  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:210 Freeway, Metro, Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A big rig crashed through the center divider on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena, hit the two Metro Gold Line tracks and caught fire, shutting down the rail service Saturday morning.

The crash on the westbound freeway at Madre Street occurred at 7:06 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported, adding that the big rig came across all lanes of traffic and “broke through” the divider into the train area.

A SigAlert was issued at 7:12 a.m., closing the westbound carpool, one and two lanes for three hours, the CHP said.

No Gold Line trains were involved in the crash, according to Metro’s Rick Jager. However, there will be no service between the Sierra Madre Villa and Allen stations for an undetermined duration.

“Gold Line trains are turning back at the Sierra Madre Villa and Allen stations. Metro is now providing bus shuttle service between those two stations. So patrons should expect delays and plan ahead,” Jager said. “It’s unknown when normal train service will resume.”

Delays of 15 minutes are expected.

The Pasadena Fire Department reported that there were no injuries from the crash.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

