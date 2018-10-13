Filed Under:101 Freeway, Accident, Collision, traffic

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A portion of the 101 Freeway in Studio City was shut down Saturday morning after an SUV and semi-truck collided, causing a diesel spill.

All lanes of the 101 northbound between Tujunga Avenue and Laurel Canyon Boulevard were closed, backing up traffic to Vineland Avenue.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. after storms made for slick conditions on the roads.

Crews spent several hours spreading sand on the freeway to clean up the fuel spill.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

  SW Cali Commentary / Net Production says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Better wear those safety vests, cuz you can be replaced within a mattet of seconds….

