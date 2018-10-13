Comments
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A portion of the 101 Freeway in Studio City was shut down Saturday morning after an SUV and semi-truck collided, causing a diesel spill.
All lanes of the 101 northbound between Tujunga Avenue and Laurel Canyon Boulevard were closed, backing up traffic to Vineland Avenue.
The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. after storms made for slick conditions on the roads.
Crews spent several hours spreading sand on the freeway to clean up the fuel spill.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Better wear those safety vests, cuz you can be replaced within a mattet of seconds….