HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — One person was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hollywood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 2:31 p.m. at Saint Andrews Place and Hollywood Boulevard, Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a leg wound and an on-scene investigation was underway, Im said.

The suspect was described as male, black, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build, with dark dread locks in a pony tail driving a silver 1990s Honda or Acura two-door car with an unknown license plate, the officer said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)