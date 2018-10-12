  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Koreatown

KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A gas leak and explosion occurred at two underground electrical vaults in Koreatown Friday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, at around 8:20 a.m. crews initially responded to reports of a gas leak, then learned there had been an explosion at two vaults. The explosion did not spark a fire.

One woman suffered injuries but did not require transport to a hospital, LAFD said.

Surrounding streets were cordoned off and L.A. Department of Water and Power was called to the scene.

The exact cause and circumstances of the gas leak and explosion were not immediately known.

