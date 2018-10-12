SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) — A pair of kittens left at an Orange County landfill are on the road to recovery.

The two black kittens were found Wednesday at the Prima Deshea Landfill in San Juan Capistrano, after someone in a personal truck emptied their trash from a trailer into the landfill. As the driver of the truck was pulling away, the kittens were in trash that fell from the trailer.

“We asked him if he knew that these kittens were in the back, and he said he had no idea,” Supervising Waste Inspector Ann Osorio said.

The facility’s waste inspector initially thought they were rodents because they were so small. The kittens, believed to be about 3 weeks old, have since been named Landon and Phil.

Huge kudos to our waste inspectors at our Prima Deshecha landfill today for spotting these two adorable kittens and saving them! More info to follow including adoption opportunities! Great job team!!! #teamwork #ourcommitment #ourcommunity pic.twitter.com/Z1gjQOdT3A — OC Waste & Recycling (@ocwaste) October 10, 2018

Landon and Phil both had some minor injuries, and were taken to a veterinary hospital by the Coastal Animal Services Authority for evaluation. They’re on the way to a foster home for recuperation.

Landon and Phil are off to foster care after much needed veterinary attention and a bath! Stay tuned for adoption opportunities in about eight weeks! More info: https://t.co/H3qSOCD20g pic.twitter.com/d6amkjlrhn — OC Waste & Recycling (@ocwaste) October 11, 2018

They’ll be put up for adoption in about eight weeks.