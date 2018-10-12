  • KCAL9On Air

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A Jack in the Box in Huntington Beach has another option for a drive-thru Friday after a police pursuit ended with the suspect’s car in the restaurant’s dining room.

The crash into the restaurant happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, following a brief car chase that started when officers tried to pull the Honda Civic over for a traffic violation.

The Civic apparently lost control while trying to turn onto Beach Boulevard and crashed into the restaurant. While it is a 24-hour location, no customers were inside the Jack in the Box dining room at the time and no employees were hurt.

The driver, however, was treated for minor scratches and bruises.

The car was extracted from the dining room by a tow truck, and the restaurant is now closed.

