SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 6-year-old girl was shot in South Los Angeles Friday evening.

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

A car the girl was riding in was riddled with bullets and had broken windows, witnesses said.

The incident occurred at the corner of Gage and Figueroa, reported Stu Mundel in Sky9.

The shooting was a drive-by, witnesses said. The suspects fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

A portion of Gage and Figueroa was shut down while detectives probed the incident.