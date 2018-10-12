EASTVALE (CBSLA) — Drivers are digging deeper into their pockets to pay for fuel.

The average price per gallon of unleaded is $3.88, according to AAA. That’s the highest it’s been in more than three years.

The gas tax in California is the reason we have some of the highest prices in the country; but AAA spokesperson Marie Montgomery attributes the recent spike to refinery issues.

“It’s a temporary blip but we may continue to see some high prices because of that supply disruption,” she said.

Relief could come soon. In November, stations will switch to a winter blend that is 12 cents cheaper to produce.