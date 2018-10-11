  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Rape, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBSLA/AP) — Two Tennessee men are accused of raping a 9-month-old girl and filming the attack.

News outlets report 19-year-old Isiah Dequan Hayes and 22-year-old Daireus Jumare Ice were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges including especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

A Shelby County District Attorney General’s office release says the men were reported to police in 2016 when the girl’s mother found footage of the attack. Investigators said cell phone video showed a man performing sex acts on the baby.

The mother was able to identify the men from the video.

The release says investigators determined Hayes was in the video and Ice filmed it.

Hayes also was indicted on a charge of aggravated rape of a child. Ice also was indicted of being criminally responsible for the conduct of another person in the aggravated rape of a child.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s