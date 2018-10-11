LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After initially rescheduling concerts — including a Hollywood Bowl appearance — while he recovers from surgery, rocker Ozzy Osbourne announced Thursday he has been forced to postpone all of the remaining North American shows on his “No More Tours 2” tour until next year.

Osbourne was originally set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 11, but the show was pushed back until next Monday because he was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for infections on his right hand. Now the show is off altogether, with the rocker saying the infections will likely require another surgery.

The shows will be rescheduled next year, and tickets for the canceled shows will be honored.

“I’m so (expletive) bummed about canceling these shows,” Osbourne said in a statement posted on his website. “The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”

In addition to the Hollywood Bowl show, Osbourne also canceled an Oct. 18 show at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Visa and performances in Mountain View and Las Vegas.

The international tour is currently scheduled to begin again in Dublin on Jan. 30 and conclude on March 16 in Auckland, New Zealand. The tour is scheduled to include dates in the UK and Europe through the spring followed by Australia and then New Zealand.

The 69-year-old rocker gained fame as a member of Black Sabbath, an English rock band, formed in Birmingham in 1968.

In an interview with The Guardian in May, Osbourne said “the hardest thing about getting old is all my good friends are dead. My problem, really, is I don’t remember I’m 70 [he’s 69]. I don’t really know what 70-year-old people are supposed to do. So I just do my own thing.”

