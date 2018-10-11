HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot by police after he and a woman led officers on a car chase into Huntington Beach in a suspected stolen car.

Police officers opened fire on the car at about 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 12th Street when the man and the woman tried to run after the car’s tires were flattened by a spike strip.

The man was shot by officers and was taken to a hospital, where he died. The woman was taken into custody and was not hurt.

No officers were injured.

Police say a gun was found nearby.



