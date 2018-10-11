HOUSTON (CBSLA) — Two men have been banned for life from a gun range in Houston after one pointed a gun at the other while taking a picture.

Top Gun Range wrote on Facebook that a man brought his own weapon for him and his friend to shoot.

“They were given a safety brief and still broke range rules once they went out to shoot,” according to the gun range.

In a video, one man is seen taking a picture on a phone with a gun before appearing to point the weapon at the other man’s head.

A safety officer is then seen quickly confronting the man.

The pair was ejected from the range and banned indefinitely, according to Top Gun.

“After they were promptly removed from the range, we covered which rules they broke and then banned them for life from the range,” the range wrote.