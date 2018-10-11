  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Granada Hills

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) – Police are searching for three men who hurt and tied up an elderly woman and ransacked her Granada Hills home Monday morning.

vlcsnap 2018 10 11 14h25m56s413 Elderly Woman Tied Up During Granada Hills Home Invasion

Surveillance video of the suspects. (CBS2)

The home invasion robbery occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 11800 block of Andasol Avenue.

According to Los Angeles police, the three suspects smashed a back door to get inside. They then bound an elderly woman, stole items from the home and fled in a car.

vlcsnap 2018 10 11 14h25m29s249 Elderly Woman Tied Up During Granada Hills Home Invasion

(CBS2)

The victim was hurt during the robbery and had to be hospitalized, police said. Her exact age and medical condition were not immediately confirmed.

Two of the suspects were described as black and the third as white. All three were wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said. It’s unclear if investigators had obtained any surveillance video of the incident.

The getaway car was described as a black four-door 2017 or 2018 model Audi sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call LAPD.

