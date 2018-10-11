LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly 500 people have been accused of abusing handicap parking placards in September, and a majority of the alleged offenders were cited at the Los Angeles County Fair, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

DMV investigators caught 491 people misusing disabled person parking placards during 14 enforcement operations last month.

Most of the offenses took place during five enforcement operations at the county fair, leading to 443 citations.

The alleged offenders had their placard taken away and face fines that range from $250 to $1,000, the DMV said.

Since July 1, the DMV has found 640 instances of placard being misused.

“We ask you to save the space for those individuals who legitimately need a disabled person parking placard that is issued specifically for their use,” DMV Director Jean Shiomoto said in a statement.