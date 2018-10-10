  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Brea

BREA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a 47-year-old man who went missing while out on a delivery Tuesday in Brea.

capture22 Worker Mysteriously Vanishes In Brea While Out On Delivery

Cole Barrett. (Brea PD)

According to Brea police, at around 2:40 p.m. Cole Barrett of Upland was reported missing by the construction company he works for. Barrett had gone out on a delivery and did not return or check in with his supervisor, police said.

The company told investigators that the delivery was made, but Barrett did not report back.

Police responded to the area of Midbury Street and Sandalwood Drive, at the delivery site, and located Barrett’s abandoned truck. They conducted a house-to-house search for Barrett in the nearby hills with the assistance of an Anaheim police chopper and a Pomona police bloodhound. However, he was not found.

According to police, foul play is not suspected at this time. Barrett was not known to be suffering from any mental illnesses.

Barrett is described as white, 5-foot-8, 195 pounds, with brown hair, a mustache, a goatee and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a logo, denim pants, black belt and boots and possibly an orange work vest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 714-990-7625.

